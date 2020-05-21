MARYVILLE, Mo. -Michael Wayne Graham passed away May 20, 2020 at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. He was born Oct. 8, 1944 in Grinnell, Iowa to Robert Crawford Graham and Wanda Winters Graham.

After graduating from BGM Community School in 1963, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Simpson College in 1967. In 1970 he was drafted and served in US Army as Military Police in Vietnam for two years. He then returned to Drake University to complete his Master of Science in Education in 1973.

Michael and Pamela Diane Willand married June 16, 1973 at Sion Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, Iowa.

He completed his PhD in Education in 1985 from Iowa State University. The family moved to Maryville, Missouri for Mike's dream job as a professor of Education at Northwest Missouri State University. He served as Chair of the Department of Educational Leadership until his retirement in 2008.

Michael is preceded in death by his wife Pam and his parents.

He is survived by: his partner, Kathy O'Riley; daughters, Jennifer Graham Zimmerman (Dan) and Amanda Graham Langston (Mike); seven grandchildren and four bonus grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Spellman, Robert Graham (Nancy), and Linda Bottema (Bob); sisters and brothers in law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville for family.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with a graveside service open to family and friends.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Open viewing will be 8 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Mosaic Hospice or Maryville Public Library.