Graham, Mary L. 1927-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary Lee Graham, 93, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her daughter's home in Kansas City.

Mary was born on February 7, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Lawrence and Ruby (Denny) Stainislaus. She was a graduate of Benton High School in St. Joseph and was a medical clerk and receptionist at St. Francis Hospital. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Maryville.

She married Carl M. Graham on July 27, 1946, in Norfolk, Virginia. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2006. She was also preceded by her parents and her siblings, Harold, Marvin, Gerry, Melvin, James Stainislaus and Helen Adkins, Lucille McDowell, Frankie Miller, Shirley McDowell, Mildred Jenkins and Fayetta Smith.

Survivors include her children, Steve Graham, Maryville, and Carla (Randy) Beason, Kansas City; four grandchildren, Ryan and Ethan Graham, Venessa (Justin) Brooks and Matt Beason; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Avery Brooks.

Services 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Price Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the First Christian Church of Maryville or Shriners Children's Hospital.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.