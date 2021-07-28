Gragg, Robert L. 1936-2021 Bolckow, Mo.

BOLCKOW, Mo. — Robert Lee “Bob” Gragg, 85, of Bolckow, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Bob was born on July 4, 1936, in Burlington Junction, Missouri, to Clyde and Velma (Dew) Gragg. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Maryville and received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education at Northwest Missouri State University. Bob served with the Missouri National Guard and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah, Missouri, where he had served as a deacon.
Bob had worked for Continental Can, State of Missouri as an inspector, Energizer Battery, He owned and operated Gragg’s Mini Mart and later owned and operated DMR Plastics for 20 years.
He married Velda Fae Brown on April 8, 1962, in Skidmore, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2015. He was also preceded by his parents, son, Mark “Buff” Gragg and his brother, Harold Gragg.
He is survived by his son, Darin (Melinda) Gragg, and two granddaughters, Brooke (Matt) McDonald and Mariah Gragg.
Funeral Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening July 27, at Laura Street Baptist Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in care of the Andrew County Senior Center in Savannah, Missouri.
