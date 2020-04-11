Evelyn Grafton

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Evelyn Grafton, 83, went to be with the Lord, April 7, 2020.

She was born in Laredo, Missouri, and has lived in Plattsburg since 1947.

She was a member of the Browning Baptist Church, in Turney.

She will be missed by her large family and many friends.

Memorials to: Midland Ministries Camp Fund, Matthew Kelley Scholarship, 709 East Hyde Park Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Evelyn was interred in a private ceremony, April 9, 2020. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.