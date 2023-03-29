Graeff, JoAnn 1941-2023 Liberty, Mo.

LIBERTY, Mo. - JoAnn Graeff, 81, Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Osborn and Cameron, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
JoAnn was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Hamilton, Missouri, to John and Helen Scott, and spent her childhood on a small farm east of Hamilton, with her older, sister Betty.
After graduation from Hamilton's Penney High School, she moved to Kansas City where she worked various secretarial jobs before marrying and moving to Cameron in 1970 to raise her three children. She was re-married to Don Graeff in 1984, and they traveled the world together with friends and family, visiting six continents until his death in 2007.
JoAnn was a member of the Xi Epsilon Sorority and Chapter BK, of P.E.O. The most constant presence in her life was her beloved Cameron United Methodist Church, where she was an active member and volunteer, and was instrumental in starting their Stephen Ministries within the church.
JoAnn was an active member of the Cameron and Osborn communities, from her days as a volunteer with all of her kids activities in the '70s and '80s, to her work within the United Methodist church for 50 years from 1970 to 2020. She was the true matriarch of our family, and talked with, cared for and cooked for her "precious family" often. Mom was a cook like no other, known for her fried chicken, homemade chicken-n-noodles and cinnamon rolls. She was a prolific holiday decorator. During the Christmas season you couldn't find an item in her home that didn't have a red bow attached to it, or a horizontal surface that wasn't covered in homemade candies and baked goods. She was absolutely beloved by every member of her many "families" in the community.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, John and Helen Scott; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty), and Bill Rice, of Omaha, Nebraska; and two step-grandchildren, Taliatha Graeff and Jeremy Rhees.
She was a loving mother to Scott (Denise) Connor, Kansas City, Missouri, Deena (Jim) Ocker, Cameron, Shawn (Sheryl) Connor, Castle Rock, Colorado. She was a dear stepmother to David (Kathy) Graeff, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, John (Teresa) Graeff, Houston, Texas, Rebecca Curtis, Cameron, Judy Smiglewski, Kansas City, Missouri, and Donna Graeff, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. JoAnn was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and beloved "GG" to nine great-grandchildren and 20 step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, March 31, at Cameron United Methodist Church in Cameron, visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Internment in Osborn Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Cameron United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
