Sharon Grace 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home. She was born June 14, 1936, in Elwood, Kansas, graduated from Lafayette high school and Nursing school graduating as a Registered Nurse. She married Bobby Grace in 1960 and they shared 61 years of marriage together.
Sharon had an impressive nursing career that included working as a floor nurse at the St. Joseph "Sisters" Hospital, Director of Nursing at Carriage Square Health Care Center, Office Nurse for Dr. Sharron Waggoner. She also worked as Missouri State Inspector, a consultant and floor nurse at several nursing facilities in the St. Joseph Area. Sharon retired after 50 years of nursing at the age of 75, she loved nursing, and was a superior patient advocate.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grand mother. She was firm, but fair, always there when her family needed her, from raising grandkids, for a time, to taking in a significant other after a serious accident, to helping her kids get back on their feet when needed. Sharon enjoyed reading, painting and crafts, fishing, and camping in her younger years. She will be missed by us all.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Grace; son, Jeff Grace; mother, Anna Lora Turner; parents who raised her, Earl (Thelma) Erickson; and a brother, Mike Smith.
Survivors include, daughters, Kim (Ronnie) Smith, and Barb (Jim) Weathermon of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Amanda, William, Aaron, Ashley, Angie, Jaime, Sean, Dustin, Dylan, and Elias; great-grandchildren, Leo, Braxton, Lukas, Korbyn, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Toby, Lily, Ridge, Rylan, Connor, and Emma; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Dennis Jones officiating, The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.