Linda Grace, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.
On Aug. 17, 1954, she was born in St. Joseph to Dawson and Maxine (Staples) Payne.
She married Robert "Bob" Preston Grace, Sr. on Nov. 12, 1994. He precedes her in death.
Linda worked for many years at the prison, retiring as a Substance Abuse Counselor.
She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 36 years.
Linda enjoyed working. She never stopped. She was in constant motion taking care of those she loved. She enjoyed cooking, especially Sunday dinners and holiday meals for friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandsons, Trevor Roller and Preston Grace; granddaughter, Nicole Wells; siblings, Eugene Payne and Phyllis.
She is survived by her children, Meredith Wells, Robbie Wells (Angie), Tammy Roller (Johnny); step-children, Jerry Grace (Charlotte), Bobby Grace (Megan), Bridget Grace; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Delpha Berg; brother, Mike Payne; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Noyes Home for Children, 801 North Noyes Boulevard, St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.