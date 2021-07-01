Grace, Jr., F.C. 1943-2021 Denver, Mo.

DENVER, Mo. - F.C. Grace, Jr., 77, Denver, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at home surrounded by loving family.
He was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Denver to Findley and Marcella Grace. He graduated from Worth County High School in 1961.
On Sept. 9, 1964, he married the love of his life, Karen Mikkelsen, of Afton, Iowa, and to this union two children were born, Annisa and Tre'.
F.C. enjoyed working on the farm as a young man but spent the majority of his working years in the furniture business, operating his own stores until his retirement in 2011. He had a profound love of the Lord and witnessed to many of his customers.
He loved nothing more than his wife, family, horses, home, and "Big D." He professed his love to his family often. Driving and riding his horses in and around Denver brought him great joy throughout his lifetime.
F.C. was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcia Hickman, and brother-in-law Robert Hickman.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; daughter, Annisa Justice (Todd), Kansas City, Missouri; son Tre' Grace (Maryann), Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren Dane Justice, Cole Justice, Caroline Justice, Caden Grace, and Cameron Grace; sister Dorrilla Hawk (Jack), Grant City, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, with funeral service following at 2 p.m., Denver Community Church, Lafayette Street, Denver, Missouri.
Memorials: American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
