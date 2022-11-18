Grace, James W. 1946-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - James "Jim" William Grace passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022, at the age of 76. He was born on May 12, 1946.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Virginia Webb Grace; daughter, Melinda Jane Grace; and brother-in-law, Roland Stanton.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; and children: Jamie Sackett (Mike Kreppert) of Springfield, Illinois, Julie (Scott) Carter of Poteau, Oklahoma, Lori (Steve) McCampbell, Jeff (Cassondra) Bounds, David Bounds, all of Albany. Grandchildren: Ryanne (Jason) Hedrick, Shelby Long, Riley Long (Jake) of Illinois, Trevor (Maggie) Carter, Clint Carter, Colton Carter, of Poteau, Leslie (Chance) Redmond, of Maryville, Missouri, Khol (Abigail) Bounds, Grant Bounds. Great-grandchildren: Isabella and Adalynn Hedrick, Trenton Klein, of Illinois, Gracie Carter, of OK, Tegun and Cambrie Redmond, of Missouri; and his sister, Sandra Stanton, of Florida; niece, Lori (Nick) Chalmers and nephew, Troy (Pat) Stanton, of Illinois; two nephews, Jay Hayes (Twila) and Craig (Amy) Hayes, of Kansas; and several cousins.
Jim was a graduate of Albany High School and served in the Vietnam War from April 11, 1968, to March 4, 1970, with Bravo Company, 3/22 INF 25th Division. Upon return from the war, Jim went to work on the family farm with his father, Kenneth, eventually taking over the farm when Kenny retired. Jim ran the family farm until 2011 when he and his wife, Sharon, sold the family farmhouse and moved to town. Jim continued to drive for the school district until he retired after 37 years of service in 2017.
Jim and Sharon celebrated 35 years of marriage on Oct. 23, 2022. He enjoyed playing cards, which he did at the Bus Barn and later at the Albany Senior Center. He was a 66-year member of the Albany United Methodist Church and an active 53-year member of the VFW chapter.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, and their families.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and a private family gathering will be held at a later time.
Memorial Contributions: Albany United Methodist Church in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.