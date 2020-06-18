Grace, Evelyn F. 1929-2020

Evelyn F. Grace

GOWER, Mo. - Evelyn F. Grace, 91, of Gower, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1929, to Barnard and Lucille (Duncan) King, in Darlington, Missouri.

Evelyn graduated from Albany High School in 1947. She attended Northwest Missouri College in Maryville, Missouri. Evelyn taught in rural schools in Gentry County.

On Aug. 14, 1949, she was united in marriage to E. Merwyn Grace. They made their home in Maryville for a short while before moving to Columbia, Missouri where Mr. Grace finished his college degree in Vocational Agriculture.

In 1951 they moved to Gower where they made their home. Evelyn taught Kindergarten in her home for three years and was a salesclerk at Hirsch's Department Store and The Village Shop both in St. Joseph. She also worked at the Platte Purchase Antique Barn just outside of Gower.

Evelyn enjoyed serving her church. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gower where she served faithfully in many positions and over the course of 60 years taught every age range in Sunday School. She liked playing bridge and taught over 50 individuals beginning bridge lessons. She loved getting together with family on special occasions.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Barnard, on Dec. 22, 1953, her mother Lucille on Dec. 12, 1957, and her husband Merwyn on Dec. 21, 2016.

Evelyn is survived by: daughter, Dru Ann Adam; and husband, David; two grandchildren, Ashley Kohl and husband Chris, and Justin Adam and wife Jacqueline; great-grandson Adam J. "AJ" Kohl, great-granddaughters, Grace Kohl and Berkley Adam; sister-in-law, Rosalee Bridges and husband Larry and many friends.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the First Baptist Church of Gower.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the First Baptist Church of Gower.

Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Education Ministry at The First Baptist Church of Gower.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.