Grace, Clifford P. 1950-2023 Orting, Wash.

ORTING, Wash. - Clifford Patrick "Pat" Grace was born Nov. 29, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas, and passed from this world Jan. 31, 2023, at the Washington Soldiers Home, Orting, Washington. Pat grew up on a farm near Grant City, Missouri, and graduated from Worth County High School R-III in 1968 where he played both offensive and defensive guard on the football team, which won the 1968 conference championship.

Pat joined the Army in 1970, served as a medic in Vietnam and obtained his LPN in 1975. He left the Army in 1985 and worked for 29 years at Western State Hospital, Lakewood, Washington, retiring in 2015.

