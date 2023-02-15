Grace, Clifford P. 1950-2023 Orting, Wash.

ORTING, Wash. - Clifford Patrick "Pat" Grace was born Nov. 29, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas, and passed from this world Jan. 31, 2023, at the Washington Soldiers Home, Orting, Washington. Pat grew up on a farm near Grant City, Missouri, and graduated from Worth County High School R-III in 1968 where he played both offensive and defensive guard on the football team, which won the 1968 conference championship.
Pat joined the Army in 1970, served as a medic in Vietnam and obtained his LPN in 1975. He left the Army in 1985 and worked for 29 years at Western State Hospital, Lakewood, Washington, retiring in 2015.
Pat is predeceased by his parents, Clifford Paul Grace and Vivian Isabelle Hardy Grace, and sister Nancy Grace Ulibarri.
He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Vera Jo "Jo"; two daughters, Billie (Josh), Molly (Chris); a granddaughter, Shelby (Steven); a grandson, River; his sister, Teddee; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Or https://give.michaeljfox.org
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. (PT), April 29, 2023, in the Aspen Chapel Celebration of Life Center Building, Mountainview Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.
The service will be followed by a reception from 12:30 to 3 p.m. (PT) in the Willow Room, Celebration of Life Building, on the grounds of Mountain View Memorial Park at the same address. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
