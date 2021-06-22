Gladys Irene (Adkins) Grable, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1927, in Butler, Missouri. Daughter of Martha (Thomas) and George Adkins. She married Charles Grable on April 7, 1945, in Atchison Kansas, and they shared 67 years of marriage together before he passed.
Many will remember Gladys as their friendly "Avon Lady" or sweet server at the Bucket Shop. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, participating in craft shows, but even more so, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Charles: two brothers, Nelson and Lester Millsap: two sisters, Zella Goade and Mildred Sager; as well as her parents.
Survivors include four children: Gary Grable, Roger (Dee) Grable, Brenda (Mike) Miljavac and Mark (Rhonda) Grable, all of St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; Jamie (David), Chad, Kevin, Kim (Chris), Todd, Clint (Andi), Eric, Dana, Marky and Lindsey (Patrick); 29 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Sampson officiating. The interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb Missouri.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
