KING CITY, Mo. - Carolyn Renee (Finch) Grable, 45, King City, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born February 3, 1975, in St. Joseph, to James Finch and Vicky (Crockett) Gardner.

Carolyn took pride in being a hair stylist and travelled throughout the Kansas City region to teach others new things about styling.

She was an amazing artist and was even learning how to crochet. Carolyn loved her children and granddaughter beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bobby Gardner, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandmothers.

Survivors include: her children, Tre Grable (Caitlin), Trevor Grable, Javin Nichols; granddaughter, Atley Grable; mother, Vicky Gardner; father, Jim Finch (Mary Counter); siblings, James McCarthy, James Peugh, Dakota Summers, Jimmy Finch, April McCarthy; father of her children, Dave Grable (Melanie); step-grandfather, Dyas Brown; beloved dog, Kiara; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Carolyn's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.