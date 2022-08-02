STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Annabelle Frances Grable, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022.
She was born Feb. 12, 1940, to Adolph and Lucille (Delaney) Fisher. She graduated from Sacred Heart Convent in 1958. On Feb. 7, 1959, Annabelle married Albert Grable. She was employed with Quaker Oats for 25 years, retiring in 2000.
Annabelle enjoyed time with family, gardening, bird watching, cooking, sewing, vacationing and her pet beagles. She volunteered and was charitable with several organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Christine Ann; granddaughter, Danielle Marie; siblings, Geraldine (John) Borchers, Beverly (Gene) Jackson and Joseph.
Survivors include her husband, Albert; children, Lena Osborn, Daniel (Lisa) Grable, Karla (Terry) Lewman, Terisia Grable, Camille (Jerry) Brabham; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to her niece Pat, Freudenthal Hospice and Gower Convalescent.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Easton, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Cemetery, House of Bread or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Grable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
