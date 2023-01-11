STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Albert Louis Grable, 89, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

He was born Jan. 10, 1933, to Jesse Lee and Mary Corrine (Fisher) Grable. He graduated from Agency High School in 1951, served in the Army from 1953-1955, and later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University. On Feb. 7, 1959, Albert married Annabelle Fisher. He began his career as a high school mathematics teacher and later was employed with the St. Joseph Terminal Railroad for many years, ultimately retiring from Mead in 1995.

