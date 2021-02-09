Dennis L. Grabill, 70, of St Joseph, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born June 12, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of Lois and George Grabill.

He attended Bethany High School. Dennis was an avid fisherman, a friend to all and always willing to lend a helping hand. He also loved to spend time with his best four-legged friend, Snow. Dennis has served as Treasurer of the Blind Association, St Joseph Chapter and was of the Catholic faith.

Dennis was preceded in death his parents.

Survivors include, sister, Janice (David) Sisk of St Joseph; brother, Ronnie Grabill of Marseilles, Illinois; niece, Tonya (Don) Showers; nephews, David (Alana) Sisk, Danny Sisk, Jupiter Sisk, Vance Grabill; niece, Casi (Erin) Lee; stepniece, Sharon Slatton; and numerous greatnieces and greatnephews.

Mr. Grabill has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.