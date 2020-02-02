Justin M. Grabhorn
HIAWATHA, Kan. - On Jan. 27, 2020, Justin Michael Grabhorn, 29, of Hiawatha, went to meet the Lord.
Justin worked for Wenger Manufacturing, in Sabetha, Kansas.
Survivors: parents, Phil and Barbara Grabhorn, of Hiawatha; sister, Megan Grabhorn; grandparents, William and Cheryl Yungeberg and Sylvia Grabhorn.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, First Baptist Church, Hiawatha.
Memorials: Brown County Humane Society or National Suicide Prevention, care of: Chapel Oaks FH, Hiawatha.
