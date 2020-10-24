Lee Graber

JAMESPORT, Mo. - Lee Graber, age 56, of Jamesport, , passed away October 22, 2020.

***Following CDC Guidelines in reference to COVID-19 is recommended at all events.

Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, Jamesport Mennonite Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, Jamesport Mennonite Church.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport.

Burial: Jamesport Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.