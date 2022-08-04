It is with great sadness that the family shares Ronald "Ron" Edwin Gove, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on July 30, 2022.
Ron was born on Aug. 19, 1934, to Harold and Jessie Gove in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. After graduating from Mountain Lake High School, he enlisted in the United States Army. Upon completing his service, he attended Mankato State College where he met his wife, Audrey.
Ron and Audrey (Baumann) were wed on Aug. 15, 1960, in Le Sueur, Minnesota. They were blessed to enjoy 61 years of marriage together. They made their home in New Ulm, Minnesota, Bloomington, Minnesota, Springfield, Missouri, and St. Joseph. Audrey survives of the home.
He is also survived by three children and seven grandchildren: Ricky (wife Cindy, children Phillip, Darren, Cory of St. Joseph), Randy (wife Tasha, children Jasper, Ting, of Taipei, Taiwan), and Amy Ellington (husband Jeffrey, children Erin, Connor of Kansas City, Missouri). Ron had three siblings Stanley Gove of Minnesota (deceased), Allan Gove of California, and Sharon Bednar of Minnesota.
Ron enjoyed a long career of 53 years as a Shaklee Distributor. Ron played baseball in high school and pitched fastpitch softball for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending sporting events, and watching his Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He was a member of Silver & Gold Club of Northwest Missouri.
Ron never met a stranger and always had a joke for everyone. He was a lifelong Methodist, attending Wesley United Methodist in St. Joseph and Kings Way United Methodist in Springfield.
Healing Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
