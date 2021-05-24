Lainey Grace Gould, 9, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph on Sept. 28, 2011, to Jonny and Kristine (Raymond) Gould.

Lainey loved her toy penguin, unicorns, having someone hold her hand and being at home with her family.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Evy Lynn Gould.

Survivors include parents; siblings, Cylence, Emma, and Landon Gould; grandparents, Rodney and Janice Raymond, Noble and Ellen Gould; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.