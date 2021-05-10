LeRoy Edward Goucan, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Cameron Veterans Home. LeRoy was born Sept. 6, 1924, in St. Joseph, son of the late Angelina and Manaila Goucan. He graduated from Benton High School and St. Joseph Junior College. On Aug. 16, 1947, he married Kathryn "Katie" Plakito.

LeRoy served in the United States Marine Corp, and he is a veteran of WWII, primarily in the Pacific Theatre, serving at Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands, Guam Island, Marianas Islands, Iwo Jima, and the Volcano Islands. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on July 23, 1944, on Guam. LeRoy worked as a Meat Inspector for the USDA, and in his free time, he enjoyed woodworking. LeRoy was a devout Catholic, and a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by wife, Kathryn Goucan; his daughter, Carol Novak; and his parents.

Survivors include: four daughters, Maria "Kathy" Jordan, St. Joseph, Linda Skaith, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Patty (Greg) Laster, McKinney, Texas, and Theresa (Taufiek) Alhadi, Dearborn, Michigan; and six grandchildren: Kyle and Logan Novak, Ian and Olivia Laster, and Nadia and John Alhadi.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Graveside Funeral Services with Full Military Honors will be conducted at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.