Kathryn "Katie" Goucan, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 1, 1927, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Nellie and Matthew Plakito.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Katie was preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers.

Survivors include: husband, LeRoy Goucan; and five daughters.

The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.