Gossett, Shirley 1933-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Shirley Gossett, a spirited, loving, and thoughtful woman, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, in St. Joseph, just three days shy of her 90th birthday. Born on April 14, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Delmar and Helen Lance, Shirley lived a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories with her family and friends.

Shirley graduated from Westport High School and went on to marry the love of her life, Donald William Gossett, in 1953. Together, they built a beautiful life and family, raising their son, Don Gossett, who survives her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.