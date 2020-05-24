PICKERING, Mo. - Lois E. Gossard, 97, of Pickering, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home.

Lois was born on June 22, 1922, in Clearmont, Missouri, to Benjamin and Myrtle (Hughbanks) Gossard.

She was a graduate of Barnard High School and graduated from Northwest Missouri State Teacher College and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Lois was a lifelong educator and caregiver. She worked in various school districts and finished her teaching career in the Hamburg Iowa School District.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Dorothy McCord and Irene Johnson; two brothers, John and Ernest Gossard; and one nephew, John McCord.

She is survived by: her nieces and nephews, Karen Winters, St. Louis, Missouri, Holly Sprick, Lenexa, Kansas, Bret Johnson, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Ben Johnson, Blue Eye, Missouri, and James Gossard, St. Louis; and her close friends, Charles and Donna Smith, Pickering.

Lois has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. There will be no visitation or services held. www.pricefuneralhome maryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.