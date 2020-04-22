Goss, Mary Louise 1922-2020

Mary Louise (Miller) Goss, 98, of St. Joseph, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Riverview Nursing Home.

Mary Louise is survived by: her four children: Rusty and Cynthia Miller, of Denton, Texas, Roger and Lesley Miller, of Denton, Mary Malinda and Jim Cline, of Mineola, Missouri, and Marsha Miller, of St. Joseph; four stepchildren: Dianna and Clarence Saunders, of Rea, Missouri, Debbie Ditch, of St. Louis, Dennis and Jackie Goss, of Olathe, Kansas, and Randy and Melissa Goss, of Blue Springs, Missouri; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands, Tony Miller and Bill Goss; sisters, Thelma Ruth Shilling and Sara Frances Snail; brother, William T. Woodyard.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Goss' room will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mineola Baptist Church, Mineola, Missouri, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, and/or The Pony Express Council- The Patrick Newman Scholarship Fund, St. Joseph.

