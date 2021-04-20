Gorman, Sr., Melvin C. 1932-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Melvin C. Gorman Sr, 88, was called to glory on April 14, 2021, after a lengthy illness at Mosaic Life Care. He was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Elwood, Kansas, to Cecil (Gorman) Vaughn and Wade York. He was the oldest of seven children.

Melvin was in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 and served in the Korean War. After his return, he married the love of his life, Elnora Clark on June 21, 1956 in St. Joseph,and from this union five children were born.

He worked for Commerce Bank and the United States Post office for 25 years. He retired from the United States Post office in 1983. After a brief break, he began working again and finished his working career at Southwest Airlines after 15 years.

He enjoyed sports, the outdoors, reading, working crossword puzzles and conversations with family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed being around his family and enjoying conversations by phone to his children and grandchildren.

Melvin is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sisters, Joyce Moore, Brenda Washington and Beverly Wilkerson.

Melvin is survived by his wife of 65 years Elnora Gorman; two sons, Melvin Gorman Jr., St Joseph, and Byron Gorman, St. Joseph; three daughters, Mary Gorman-Brooks (Tre) York, Pennsylvania, Patrician Johnson-Gibson (Douglas) Aurora, Colorado, Connie Gorman-Jackson, St. Joseph; brother, Douglas Vaughn (Jackie), St. Joseph; sister, Marcia Vaughn, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Ashle' Rodriguez-Perdomos (Chris), Aurora, Amber Johnson, Aurora, Traci Gorman, Las Vegas, Nevada, Travis Allen, Kansas City, Tavaris Allen, Las Vegas, Chris Jackson Jr. and Corey Jackson both of St. Joseph. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Homegoing celebration Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jesus Tabernacle, 2739 Mitchell Ave. St. Joseph, Missouri.

Family visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. Interment Belmont Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.