MOUND CITY, Mo. - Verlene May Gordon Hall left this world to be with her Lord and Savior in Glory on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. She was 76 years, 4 months and 10 days old.

Verlene was born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to Verl Eugene and Leah Ruth (Kinney) Gordon. She was delivered by Dr. Tracy of Mound City, Missouri, who traveled from Mound City to Pawnee City on a request from Verlene's grandmother, Ella Mae Gordon, who was a former student and nurse for Dr. Tracy.

Verlene was raised in Pawnee City and graduated high school there in 1962, then attended and graduated from Creighton Business School in Omaha, Nebraska. She returned to Pawnee City to work beside her mother and grandmother at the Gordon Nursing Home.

On Jan. 21, 1967, Verlene married LeRoy Emerson "Sonny" Hall at the United Methodist Church in Mound City. They were married 18 years when LeRoy passed away in 1985.

Verlene was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; and her parents, Verl Gordon and Leah Chaney.

She leaves behind their children, Edward Gordon (Kay) of York, Nebraska, Bobbie Brown, Christina Strecker (Danny) of Craig, Missouri, Angela Bowness (James) and Sabina Hall (Marc) of Mound City, and LeRoy Edward Hall (Rhonda) of Country Club Village, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Verl E. Gordon, Jr. (Delores) and Marjorie Blecha (Gene) of Humboldt, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Verlene was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Mound City and believed that Jesus was her personal Lord and Savior. She was joyful in her faith and prayed continually for her family, friends, church and country.

Please pray for one another and love one another as Jesus loves us.

Verlene was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Holt County Historical Sociey or the Mound City Senior Citizens Center.

