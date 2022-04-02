Gordon, Doris J. 1933-2022 Shenandoah, Iowa

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Doris Jean (Hayward) Gordon passed away March 27, 2022, at her Shenandoah, Iowa, home.
Doris was born on Sept. 7, 1933, in Savannah, Missouri, the daughter of George Washington Hayward and Helen Elaine (Reynolds) Hayward.
On May 19, 1952 she married Russell C. "Sonny" Gordon. Doris and Russell owned and operated Shenandoah Ceramic Supply in Shenandoah for many years.
Doris was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She liked to draw and paint, make ceramics, sew, and craft dolls.
Russell passed away in 2019. Doris was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, James Dimitratos and infant, Russell Gordon Jr.; infant granddaughter, Erin Joy Falk; and sister, Lena May White.
Survivors include her children, Dave (Toshie) Gordon of Shenandoah, Thomas (Susan) Gordon of Tuscon, Arizona, Richard (Tanya) Gordon of Lake Forest, California, Karen (Bodie) Falk of Shenandoah, and Gary Gordon of Sammamish, Washington; brother, Robert Hayward; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services: Monday, April 4, 2022, 2 p.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri, with family visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Interment at Forest City, Missouri, Union Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
