Goodwin, Nancy S. 1960-2020

Nancy S. Goodwin, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Mosaic Hospital.

She was born June 17, 1960, to Lesley J. and Letha Shelton.

Nancy was a screen printer for 1st Street Graphics for 20 years, before leaving due to illness.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

She is survived by: her mother; her children: Megan Carpenter and Leslie Carpenter, St. Joseph, Bryson Carpenter (Kathrin), Buford, Georgia; grandchildren: Sadie Voltmer, Kolbie Hargrave and Braydon Carpenter; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Cie, Kayson, Madalynn, Jaxson and Maverick; brother, Michael Shelton, St. Joseph; sister, Diana Livingston, St. Joseph; Her boyfriend of 20 years, Terry Taber, Elwood, Kansas; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and cousins.

GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas.

Nancy's wishes were to be cremated, with no scheduled family visitation.

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.