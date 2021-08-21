Larry Dean Goodwin, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

He was born March 29, 1935, in St. Joseph, to Cecil and Martha (Fox) Goodwin.

Larry married Shirley Jean Barmann on Sept. 15, 1956. She survives of the home.

He worked at Quaker Oats for 36 years, retiring in 1994 as Senior Project Engineer.

Larry was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, working in the yard, traveling, bowling, and watching the Stock Market daily. Larry's favorite holiday was Halloween as he enjoyed handing out candy to all the children.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Marsha Butcher and Bonnie Brand.

Additional survivors include: children, Denise Griffin (Paul), Michael Goodwin (Sherie), Susie Trautman (Matt); grandchildren, Michael Griffin (Nancy), Sarah Kelly (Matt), Brandon Goodwin, Christina Levy (Kyle), Jacob Goodwin, Garrett Goodwin, Darin Trautman (Brittany), Brittany Trautman; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Katie, Robert, Sarah, Alex, Tinley, Oaklyn, Phoenix, Knox, Hayes; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p,m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a facial mask.

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Monday, August 23, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
Aug 24
Parish Rosary
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
9:30AM-10:00AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
4503 Frederick Avenue
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Aug 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
4503 Frederick Avenue
St. Joseph, MO 64506
