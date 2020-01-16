Johnnie passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in St. Joseph.

He was born to Johnnie Sr. and Gertrude Goodwin, in Troy, Kansas, Feb. 12, 1936.

He married the love of his life, Reba Donelda Bates, Aug. 7, 1960.

She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: son, Michael (Ronda) Goodwin; daughters: Patricia Orndorff, Reba (Danny) Bomar and Debra Goodwin; brother, William (Brenda) Goodwin; 12 grandkids; 16 great-grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by: sisters, Helen Lindeman and Ruth Corcoran; an infant sister; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

Johnnie served in the US Army, worked for MODOT for 14 years; later he worked in the family trash business, until retirement.

He loved bowling, races, telling stories to his grandkids and his favorite dog, Jasmine.

Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment: 1 p.m. Friday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life following the service, at Eagles Lodge.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.