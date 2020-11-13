ALBANY, Mo. - Charity Grace Goodwin, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Charity was born July 3, 1979, to Vigil and Azira (Watson) Goodwin.

Growing up in the populated Jefferson City area, she came to northwest Missouri to fulfill her dreams of living in the countryside, embracing the rural spirit. She graduated with an Associate Degree in liberal arts, with a focus in engineering. Although she worked at various jobs - court office data processor, cake decorator, commissioned artist for the Printery House, restaurant manager, and small business agent, she measured true success in life not by her career, but in her love of home and the strength of personal relationships.

Charity believed in responsible "green" living, in serving those less fortunate, and putting beauty into her surroundings. She looked to the words of famous poets for inspiration, an intellectual who enjoyed philosophical reading, ancient history, natural science, and holistic living. She was an avid lover of life, nature, and family.

To those who knew her well, she was a true friend - dedicated, honest, loyal, always there when needed, and selfless to a fault. She was an inspiration to all who knew her well. Generous with her time and talents, she put her heart into everything she did and believed in using her talents to make the world a better place: she was a member of the Ocean Conservancy; donated free art to Easter Seals, to religious groups, and other humanitarian causes; and volunteered at local ministry centers and food pantries. She will be remembered with love and admiration by her family and friends.

Survivors include her parents, and sisters, Faith (Anthony) Murray of Barnard, Missouri, Hope Goodwin, of Albany, and Serenity Goodwin of Albany.

A private celebration of life ceremony will be held noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, followed by a 3 p.m. burial at Grandview Cemetery in Albany.

Memorials may be made to the family in lieu of flowers.

Hope is the thing with feathers, that perches in the Soul, And sings the tune without the words, And never stops at all... -- Emily Dickinson As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.