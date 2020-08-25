Goodpasture, Rodney 1967-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Rodney Eugene "Corky" Goodpasture, 53, Stanberry, Missouri, formerly of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.

Corky is survived by his wife, Sharon Goodpasture of the home; daughters, Jessica (Levi) Santa Cruz, Stanberry, and Hannah (Spencer) Brown, St. Joseph; son, Jordan (Crystal) Gaona, Denver, Colorado; granddaughters, Lexi, Kenzi, Ally, Emily, Kambry, and Gracie; dad, Neil Stone; four sisters; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Corky has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial Services and Celebration of Life with Military Rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO.

Open Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. The family asks that attendees dress casual and in bright colors to honor Corky's Life.

Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corky Goodpasture Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.