RUSHVILLE, Mo. -Henry Allen Goodpasture, 73, Rushville, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021.
He was born Sept. 28, 1947, to George and Juanita (McCartney) Goodpasture.
Henry worked at Rockwell International for 43 years, before retiring.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, and most importantly, spending time with his family, friends and his dog.
Henry was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Frank; sisters: Georgia, Mary, Towanda, Sharon and Peggy; and grandson, Denzel Chilcoat.
He is survived by his son, David (Kim) Goodpasture; daughters, Michelle (Gene) Cairo and DeAnna (Brad) Chilcoat; grandchildren: Ashley (Jonathon) Swartz, BJ (Raven) Chilcoat, Elizabeth (Reese) Chilcoat, Elaina (Matt) Chilcoat and Marc Washington; great-grandchildren: Carter, Carma, Ellie, Avery, Devin, Tiana, Briar and Milo; ex-wife, Patsy Goodpasture; brothers: Cleo, Tom, William, and William, Jr.; sisters: Terrie, Tammy, Teresa and Tracey; along with many nieces and nephews.
Henry has been cremated, under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Inurnment to be arranged at a later date.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.