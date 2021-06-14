RUSHVILLE, Mo. -Henry Allen Goodpasture, 73, Rushville, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021.

He was born Sept. 28, 1947, to George and Juanita (McCartney) Goodpasture.

Henry worked at Rockwell International for 43 years, before retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and most importantly, spending time with his family, friends and his dog.

Henry was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Frank; sisters: Georgia, Mary, Towanda, Sharon and Peggy; and grandson, Denzel Chilcoat.

He is survived by his son, David (Kim) Goodpasture; daughters, Michelle (Gene) Cairo and DeAnna (Brad) Chilcoat; grandchildren: Ashley (Jonathon) Swartz, BJ (Raven) Chilcoat, Elizabeth (Reese) Chilcoat, Elaina (Matt) Chilcoat and Marc Washington; great-grandchildren: Carter, Carma, Ellie, Avery, Devin, Tiana, Briar and Milo; ex-wife, Patsy Goodpasture; brothers: Cleo, Tom, William, and William, Jr.; sisters: Terrie, Tammy, Teresa and Tracey; along with many nieces and nephews.

Henry has been cremated, under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Inurnment to be arranged at a later date.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.