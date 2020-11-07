Daniel Scott Goodmanson, age 59, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Daniel was born May 24, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Lyle and Helen Goodmanson.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a cook and was stationed in Panama for four years.

He worked as a carpenter and installed windows, doors and siding for many years. He took a lot of pride in his work. He loved watching Nascar, listening to music, playing the guitar, building model cars, and being a Dad.

Daniel is survived by his daughters, Dana (Billy) Hagadorn and Jessica Allen; many siblings including, Casey Gardner, Tracy Potter, Tony Potter, Tim Falk, Gale Vinson, Theresa McGee; In-laws, George Bascue, George and Johnette Bascue, Willie and Tammy Bascue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Goodmanson; son, Hyland Goodmanson; mother-in-law, Beverly Bascue; siblings, Pam Howsden and Dale Potter; and his dog, Rocky.

Military honors will be rendered at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening followed by a visitation until 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.