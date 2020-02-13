Verna J. Goodman
HIAWATHA, Kan. - Verna Jewell Goodman, 89, Hiawatha, died Feb. 6, 2020.
Preceded by: parents, Harold and Zena Sutherland Smith; siblings: Keith, Vincent and LaVerne; husbands, Charles Adams and Merlin Goodman,
Survivors: John Adams, Kristy Doyle and James Adams; Goodman children she considered her own, Liz Babb and Donna Halstead.
Celebration of life: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Calvary Temple Assembly of God, Hiawatha.
Family visitation: one hour prior.
Memorials: Verna Goodman Memorial Fund.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.