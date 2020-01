Richard A. Goodman

Richard Alan Goodman, 56, of St. Joseph, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Survivors: daughter, Elysia Stone, of Gallatin, Missouri; four grandchildren; one sister, Cindy Wilson.

Service: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Gallatin Park Building, Gallatin.

Burial: Rosehill Cemetery.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.