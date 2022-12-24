Goodman, Lynda Hiawatha, Kan. Dec 24, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lynda GoodmanHIAWATHA, Kan. - Lynda Goodman, 74, of Hiawatha, passed December 21, 2022.Lynda is preceded in death by: her parents, Leonard & Louetta Gregory; and husband, Norman.She is survived by: her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.Lynda is also survived by: her siblings, Larry (Ellen) Gregory and LeaAnn (Brad) Maudlin.A Celebration of Lynda's Eternal Life is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at Frazier Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri.The parish rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of plants and flowers, please send donations to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Lynda's name, c/o 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Goodman, Kan. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lynda Goodman Funeral Home Lynda Hiawatha Christianity Worship Oak Frazier Cemetery Graveside Rosary × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 24, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 23, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on MondayCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedClosings for Thursday, Dec. 22Man pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder case'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College community
