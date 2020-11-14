Goodlet, Laveta M.

Laveta M. Goodlet

WESTON, Mo. - In the early morning hours of Nov. 12, 2020, Laveta Goodlet escaped her elderly body and embraced her Lord and Savior.

Laveta was born into the home of Guy Franklin Rogers and Alpha Ellen (Page) Rogers 93 years ago and became a life-long resident of Weston, Missouri. While attending West Platte High School, she met and fell in love with Glenn Goodlet, the son of tobacco farmer Benjamin Harrison Goodlet and Idella (Harley) Goodlet. The couple were married in 1947, immediately after Glenn returned from military duty in World War II. They established several households around Weston before settling into their little white house on Washington Street. This would be their permanent home and form the basis of a loving union that lasted 66 years and produced one son, Roger Franklin Goodlet. After Roger was old enough to stay at home on his own after school, Laveta headed back to work and served as a teller at the Bank of Weston many years. She knew everyone in town and greeted them all warmly with a smile and kind word.

Laveta was a talented seamstress and also crocheted, cross stitched, quilted, and knitted. She made many of her family's clothes and created hundreds of crocheted pieces.

Her pastimes included canning the produce from her garden, raising cockatiels, planting flowers, researching family genealogy, reading her bible, sightseeing, and attending West Platte High School football games. Family vacations were a well-planned yearly event which took her and her family all over the country. After retirement, Laveta especially enjoyed traveling with Glenn to visit their grandson, Nathan, whose family travelled around the country working in heavy construction.

Laveta was a devoted wife and companion to her husband, loving mother to her son, a good citizen of Weston, and faithful Christian. She and her husband were members of the First Baptist Church of Weston and in later life attended the First Baptist Church of Platte City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, and sister, Nannie Bell Rogers.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Sandy Goodlet of Weston; her grandson, Nathan Glenn Goodlet of Kansas City; step-grandson, Micah (Sara) Maddox; step-granddaughter, Shannon Ellermann; seven step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great- grandchildren, all of Fulton.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Vaughn Funeral Home, in Weston, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Laveta will be laid to rest beside her husband in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery after a family graveside ceremony officiated by Reverend Rusty Savage. A celebration of life is planned in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Pleasant Ridge or Mt. Bethel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.