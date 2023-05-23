Goodlet, Bonnie F. 1925-2023 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Bonnie Fay Goodlet, 97, of Dearborn, Missouri, went to be with her Heavenly Father May 20, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born Aug. 26, 1925, to John Water and Gladys Downing (Searcy) on a farm near Weston, Missouri. She married B.H. Goodlet Jr. on June 28, 1941, at the United Methodist Church of Weston. After B.H. returned from three years in WW 2, they moved to a farm near Dearborn and raised their five children. They were tobacco growers and Bonnie was an expert in helping in every area of the crop except cutting and housing. She was busy cooking bountiful meals for the helpers, especially noted for her chocolate and coconut pies and tenderloins.

Bonnie had learned the important values of life at an early age and was the most caring person, always putting others first. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love for Jesus showed throughout her life. She loved cooking, gardening, going to church, playing with the grandchildren, and just being there for her big family. She hosted almost every holiday meal for the entire Goodlet family until she was unable to do so.

To plant a tree in memory of - Goodlet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.