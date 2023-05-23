Goodlet, Bonnie F. 1925-2023 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Bonnie Fay Goodlet, 97, of Dearborn, Missouri, went to be with her Heavenly Father May 20, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born Aug. 26, 1925, to John Water and Gladys Downing (Searcy) on a farm near Weston, Missouri. She married B.H. Goodlet Jr. on June 28, 1941, at the United Methodist Church of Weston. After B.H. returned from three years in WW 2, they moved to a farm near Dearborn and raised their five children. They were tobacco growers and Bonnie was an expert in helping in every area of the crop except cutting and housing. She was busy cooking bountiful meals for the helpers, especially noted for her chocolate and coconut pies and tenderloins.
Bonnie had learned the important values of life at an early age and was the most caring person, always putting others first. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love for Jesus showed throughout her life. She loved cooking, gardening, going to church, playing with the grandchildren, and just being there for her big family. She hosted almost every holiday meal for the entire Goodlet family until she was unable to do so.
She was a lifetime member of the Dearborn Baptist Church and taught the beginner Sunday School class for over 20 years. She spent her last four years in Gower Convalescent Center finishing her mission in life to be a witness for the Lord to all around her. She loved the activities, especially the spelling bees, bible study and bingo. Her famous saying was "I've had a wonderful life". She always told her children when there was a problem it would be all right. She was dearly loved and will greatly be missed. Her memories will live on forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband B.H. in 2008; her parents; brothers, Sam and Warren; and sister, Edith Stickrod.
She is survived by her children Mike and Marilyn Goodlet, Steve and Sheila Goodlet, Debbie and Bernard Chesnut, Barbara and Ralph Stubbs, and Dave and Rosie Goodlet; brother, Harold Searcy; 14 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; extended families; and many, many friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Dearborn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be given to the North Platte Foundation for the B.H. and Bonnie Goodlet Educational Scholarship program in c/o North Platte High School Foundation, 212 W. 6th St., Dearborn, MO 64439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.