WATHENA, Kan. - John B. Goode, 66, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1955, in Susanville, California, son of Marjorie and Eugene Locke. He grew up and graduated from high school in Herlong, California. John married Stacy Malnar on Nov. 26, 2011, in Overland Park, Kansas. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany. He spent many years selling cars and currently owned and operated Goode Acres Farm with his wife Stacy. He loved his farming, going to the city market, raising sheep, and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. He was a member of Renew Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary.
Survivors include, wife, Stacy Goode; children, Anilyana, Ivan and Amarina Goode, all of the home; a brother, Phil (Sandy) Locke; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
John has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday. Pastor Josh Coverett officiating.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.