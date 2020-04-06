Willa D. Gomel

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Willa Dean (Deanie) Gomel, 89, Fairfax, died April 3, at Tiffany Heights Care Center, in Mound City, Missouri.

Mrs.Gomel was a farm wife and homemaker.

Survivors: sons, Harold(Susan) Gomel, Fairfax, John(Colleta) Gomel, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Christine (Kevin) Schneier, Merriam, Kansas;six grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 7, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near Fairfax.

Later this year, the family will hold a celebration of life in memory of of Deanie and the details will be announced at that time,

Condolences may be sent to: Mr.and Mrs. Harold Gomel, 28427 State Highway EE, Fairfax, MO 64446. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.