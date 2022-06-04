Gomel, Vernon 1927-2022 Warsaw, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. - Vernon "Clay" Gomel was born Sept. 21, 1927, in St Joseph, to Frank and Hazel (True) Gomel, and passed away on May 29, 2022. He grew up on the family farm in Craig, Missouri, located on the Atchison/Holt County Line. After graduating from Fairfax High School in 1945, he entered the United States Army at the tail end of World War II. In 1946 and 1947 he served in Korea handling Japanese Prisoners of War and achieved the rank of TEC4. Proceeding an honorable discharge, Clay began farming for several years in the Craig, Fairfax and Tarkio, Missouri, areas while becoming a father in 1948 to his daughter, Terry Lynne Gomel. During that time, he also was christened and became a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Tarkio along with joining the U. S. Marine Reserves.
Over the course of his career, Clay served his community and country. In 1958 he joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol and served as a State Trooper in the Bethany, Missouri, area for four years. Following his time in Bethany, Clay moved to Kansas City, Missouri. In 1962 he became an agent for the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Division of Liquor Control. Over the years with that department, he was an agent and special agent for the Government. From 1972-73 he in tantum was a Deputy U.S. Marshall for the Marshall Service in the Western Mo District. After 26 years of service, 12 of which being the District 1 Supervisor (containing 18 counties), Clay retired in 1989.
In 1963 Clay married his true sweetheart, Rosemary Buntin. Over the course of the 39 years they were together, Clay and Rosie traveled extensively throughout the Unites States and lived in multiple areas before retiring and settling down in Warsaw, Missouri, where she preceded him in death (2002).
In life Clay was also a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Ararat Shrine in Kansas City, MO. He was the past President and Director of the Motor Corps, Harley 74's. His time and charitable commitments were something both he and his wife enjoyed tremendously. Both were large supporters of Shriner's fundraising events, conventions, parades, and parties. Clay's alternate loves besides his wife, community and country were outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing along with spending time with friends.
Besides Rosemary and his parents, Clay was preceded in death by his sister, Iona Ann (Gomel) White; brother-in-law, Richard White; along with his daughter, Terry Lynne Gomel.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Christlanda Adkins (Walker) and spouse/grandson, Bryan Walker, along with three stepsons: Glen Dale Buntin, Ronald Keith Buntin, and Paul Wayne Buntin.
In memoriam of V. Clay Gomel, donations should be made to Shriner's Children's Hospitals.
Visitation Monday, June 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Funeral Tuesday June 7, 2022, 10 a.m. at Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
