KIDDER, Mo. - Robert (Bob) Allen Goldsbury, 84, Kidder, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.

Bob was born May 5, 1935, in Lawson, Missouri, to Herbert and Verna (Hatcher) Goldsbury.

He served as hospital administrator at the Cameron Community Hospital and Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville, Missouri.

Bob was a member of the Kidder Baptist Church, a member and past master of Rising Son Lodge #13 A.F. & A.M. in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is preceded by: his parents; brother, James Earl Goldsbury; two sisters, Betty Ann Baker and Donna Mae Reavis.

Survivors: Wife, Shirley (Breid) Goldsbury, of the home; three daughters, Sherrie (Keith) Blair, Kansas City, Bobbie (Mark) Elliott, Holt, Missouri, and Kathy (Robert) Swindell, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; son, John (Kim) Goldsbury, Kansas City; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer, John (Dena), Klint, Jami, Martha, Riley, Savannah, Jake (Dehlia), Emily and Amy; 12 great-grandchildren; many extended family, nieces and nephews.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, Kidder Baptist Church, Kidder.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to :the Kidder Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.