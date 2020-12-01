Sharon Lee Goldizen, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 7, 1948, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Albert Wilson.

She worked at ADCO as a drill press operator. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending times with her family, She was kind hearted and loved unconditionally.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Starla Ann McKnight; and brother, Lewis Wilson.

Survivors include, husband, Dennis Goldizen of the home; daughter, Penny McKnight (Shelly Ayers), St. Joseph; sons, Ronnie and Darren McKnight of St. Joseph; stepdaughter, Jenny Torres of Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughters, Amanda, Misty Brittny, Spencer, Skyler and Sawyer; brothers, Roger (Linda) Wilson, and John (Wanda) Wilson; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, with funeral services: 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.