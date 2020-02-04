Goldesberry, Marion L. 1937-2020

Marion Lee Goldesberry, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

He was born Nov. 10, 1937, to Alfred and Ruth (Ray) Goldesberry, in Braymer, Missouri.

Marion married Shirley Helton, on July 4, 1956; she passed in 2014

He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals.

Marion enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and wife.

Survivors include: children, Sabrina Gwaltney (Herb) and James Goldesberry (Ambria King); and grandson, Bryson Goldesberry.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crossroads Hospice.

