Golden, Vivian 1937-2021 Elwood, Kan.

ELWOOD, Kan. - Vivian N. (Axtell) Golden, 84, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Vivian was born on April 12, 1937, in Humphreys, Missouri, to Earl and Beatrice (Boram) Axtell. She worked in housekeeping at the Missouri Methodist Medical Center.

She is a member of the Blair Baptist Church in Blair, Kansas.

Vivian married Charley Golden on Oct. 6, 1956, in Milan, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and a brother.

Additional survivors include five daughters, Janet Neidel of St. Joseph, Joyce Schuster (Steven) of Gower, Missouri, Julie Mathews (Mike) of St. Joseph, Janis Barnthson of Topeka, Kansas, Janel Shultz (Bob) of Elwood, Kansas; grandchildren, Aaron Neidel, Sara Mathews, Christian Schuster, Eliot Barnthson, Jory Barnthson and Bobby Shultz.

She always said that her proudest accomplishment was her family.

Vivian's wishes were to be cremated with no public visitation or services. The family requests memorials to any Dementia Organization and be mailed to Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.