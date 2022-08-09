Troy James Golden, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
On July 8, 1965, he was born in Oakland, California, to James and Ranee (Stewart) Golden.
Troy was a caring, generous, giving soul. He would help anyone in need. He was a member of AA. He was a jokester and storyteller with an unforgettable laugh. He collected Coca-Cola memorabilia and loved nature, cruising, motorcycles and cars. Troy will be remembered as the best brother and the favorite uncle.
He is survived by his parents, James Golden, Ranee Hempler (Craig); siblings, Liza Havey, Tanya Ewing (Larry), Chris Golden (Stephanie), Brandy Caceres (Oscar), and Jessica Golden; nieces and nephews, Stephen, Faith, Zoey, Dustin, Amber, Breanna, Maleah, Daniel, Tynigha, Jazlyn, Mariah, Ace, Monte, Siah, Isaac, Zaybreal, Larry, Ryan, Hadley, Lucas, Jackson, Diego, Brandon, James, Olivia, Carson; extended family and friends.
Private graveside service under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
