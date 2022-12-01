Goforth, Courtney W. 1931-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Courtney Wilson Goforth, 91, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at a Stanberry nursing home.

Courtney is survived by: his wife, Mariam Goforth, of the home; son, Todd Wilson Goforth (Christine VanGundy), Parkville, Missouri; daughter, Toni Leigh Goforth McLaughlin, Smithville, Missouri; five grandchildren: Collin Jeffery Goforth (Hillary), Alex Mitchell Goforth (Abby), Kyle Anders McLaughlin (Maddie), Grant William (Nicole) McLaughlin, Grace Andrea McLaughlin and their father, Kent McLaughlin; three great grandchildren: Grady Courtney Goforth, Lilith Azalia McKinney and Koavu Rainer McKinney; sisters, Wylla Dee Baker and Carol Charlene Wiederholt; brothers-in-law: Loren Phillippe, Jim (Tammy) Houseworth, Andy (Mary) Houseworth, Tom (Barb) Houseworth and Richard Agnitsch; sisters-in-law: Mary Jo Goforth, Mary (Mike) Davis, Carolyn Houseworth and Elizabeth (Ivan) Walden; and many nieces and nephews.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.