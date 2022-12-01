Goforth, Courtney W. 1931-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Courtney Wilson Goforth, 91, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at a Stanberry nursing home.
Courtney is survived by: his wife, Mariam Goforth, of the home; son, Todd Wilson Goforth (Christine VanGundy), Parkville, Missouri; daughter, Toni Leigh Goforth McLaughlin, Smithville, Missouri; five grandchildren: Collin Jeffery Goforth (Hillary), Alex Mitchell Goforth (Abby), Kyle Anders McLaughlin (Maddie), Grant William (Nicole) McLaughlin, Grace Andrea McLaughlin and their father, Kent McLaughlin; three great grandchildren: Grady Courtney Goforth, Lilith Azalia McKinney and Koavu Rainer McKinney; sisters, Wylla Dee Baker and Carol Charlene Wiederholt; brothers-in-law: Loren Phillippe, Jim (Tammy) Houseworth, Andy (Mary) Houseworth, Tom (Barb) Houseworth and Richard Agnitsch; sisters-in-law: Mary Jo Goforth, Mary (Mike) Davis, Carolyn Houseworth and Elizabeth (Ivan) Walden; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Burial with Military Rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Courtney and Mariam Goforth Scholarship Fund to benefit Stanberry R-II Students, Stanberry Senior Center, and/or Gentry County Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.