MARYVILLE, Mo. - Kenneth N. "Kenny" Goff passed away Dec. 7, 2020, at the Mosaic Hospital in Maryville, Missouri, at the age of 85. He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Worth County, the only son of Francis N. and Rosa Goff. He farmed most of his life in Worth County until he retired and moved to Maryville in 1994. He was employed by Watkins Hardware part time.

Kenny married Ruby King Feb. 20, 1955. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year.

Preceding Kenny were his parents, Francis N. and Rosa Goff; father and mother-in-law Chester and Opal King.

Survivors are wife, Ruby; sisters, Vetra (Gary) James, Betty Fletchall, Elenora French; and three sisters-in-law, Chesteen Stuck, Mary Wintjen, Vera King; many nieces and nephews.

The body has been cremated. No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.